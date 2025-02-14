Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 601.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.3 %

OCSL stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 328.36%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

