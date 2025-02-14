Opinicus Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $728.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $636.47 and its 200 day moving average is $580.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $729.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 7,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.48, for a total transaction of $4,038,190.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,908.60. This trade represents a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total transaction of $643,414.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,607,740.16. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,070 shares of company stock valued at $504,185,108. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $688.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.90.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

