Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.12 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.83). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.80), with a volume of 1,005 shares.
Palace Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £64.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 6.10 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Palace Capital had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 164.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palace Capital Plc will post 14.477562 earnings per share for the current year.
Palace Capital Company Profile
Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palace Capital
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.