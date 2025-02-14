Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 6,521 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.4% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

