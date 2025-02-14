Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 495 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 355.4% in the second quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 407,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 968.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,348 shares of company stock worth $5,036,214 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $230.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

