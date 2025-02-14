Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 808.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $272.96 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $277.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,300,656.96. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,511,423.56. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,129,483 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.36.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

