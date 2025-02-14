PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $544,086.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,268.47. The trade was a 49.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE GHY opened at $13.16 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.