Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.95. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 38,296 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.
Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
