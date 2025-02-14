Pioneer High Income Fund (NYSE:PHT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.95. Pioneer High Income Fund shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 38,296 shares trading hands.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 27.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

