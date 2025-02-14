Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,245,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 196,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,724,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $300.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $182.24 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.36.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.
Piper Sandler Companies Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
