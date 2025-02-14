Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 4.8% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $340.32 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

