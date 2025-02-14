Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 355.4% during the second quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 82.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 407,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 968.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $230.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.78.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,348 shares of company stock worth $5,036,214. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.