ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $101.90 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

