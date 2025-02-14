ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of UPRO opened at $97.92 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $100.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.