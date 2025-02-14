Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 137,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 839,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra set a $171.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE RL opened at $278.51 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

