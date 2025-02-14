Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $230.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,214. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

