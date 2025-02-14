Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.17.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.40, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,228,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,642,580.25. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 284,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 607,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Datadog by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 155,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 110,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

