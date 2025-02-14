Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 439,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,258,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 186,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $24.44 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.