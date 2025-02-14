Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic Outlook of CMCO Q1 Earnings

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $588.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,612,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,034,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 184,615 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,003,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 782,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 83,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after buying an additional 398,826 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

