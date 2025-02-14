Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of WWW FY2025 Earnings

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $806,235.42. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $64,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,263.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,426,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,254 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $10,974,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 51.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 335,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,766,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,217,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

