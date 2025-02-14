SG Americas Securities LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 449.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 83,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 93,253 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.27 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

