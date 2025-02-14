SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $68,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,616 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

