SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ARQ by 286.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ARQ by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ARQ by 130.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARQ opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of -583.00 and a beta of 1.49. Arq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARQ. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ARQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

