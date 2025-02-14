Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Grows By 1,200.0%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Valeo has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.22.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

