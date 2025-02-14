Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Expands By 28.6%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

