SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of SJW Group worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 162.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJW. Bank of America raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

