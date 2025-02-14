Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.17 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.00). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.89), with a volume of 46,469 shares.

Solid State Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £84.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 547.15.

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Solid State had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Solid State plc will post 13.6195996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is 5.11%.

In other news, insider Peter Owen James sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £9,015 ($11,329.65). Also, insider Matthew Thomas Richards bought 8,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.99 ($12,567.54). Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

Featured Articles

