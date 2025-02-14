SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 37,459 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $760,417.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,173,987.80. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,536.55. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $15.25 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 2.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

