SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

SRLN stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

