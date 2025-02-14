SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 361,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 109,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

