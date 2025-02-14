State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10,217.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 160,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 158,987 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 245.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 161,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:FOUR opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

