State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 1,680 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $495.94 and a one year high of $613.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.