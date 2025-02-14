State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

