State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $119,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,265,325.92. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,693 shares of company stock worth $591,377. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.