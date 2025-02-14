State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Permian Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 773,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 44,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PR opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 4.28.

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,640.10. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

