State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

