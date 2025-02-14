State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masimo were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Masimo by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $179.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

