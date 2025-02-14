State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,028.96. The trade was a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,265.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.