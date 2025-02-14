State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $84,139,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,233,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 456.3% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 130,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 107,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,590,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $263.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.68 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.64%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.43.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

