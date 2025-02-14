State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 85,579 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 27.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78,784 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 261,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after buying an additional 69,901 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $4,534,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,662,930. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,964.94. This represents a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,702. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.50.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD opened at $385.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.08. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

