State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $857,000 Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $122.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.40. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.36 and a twelve month high of $152.50. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,855.48. The trade was a 17.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $223,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,912,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,027,375. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,172 shares of company stock valued at $17,261,483. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

