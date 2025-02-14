State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $861,000 Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.