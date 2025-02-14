State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,876.86. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.47 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NWN

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.