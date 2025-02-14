State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $909,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,168,000 after purchasing an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,995 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $719,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.78. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

