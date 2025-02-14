State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,128,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

