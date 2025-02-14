State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $979,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 386,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

