State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $989,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 61.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $153.49 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $155.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

