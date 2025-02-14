State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 821.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,442,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.