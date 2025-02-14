State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth $298,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

