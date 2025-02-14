State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in BILL by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after buying an additional 1,666,316 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BILL by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after buying an additional 321,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BILL by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 284,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,264,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in BILL by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 287,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.72.

BILL Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,092.00, a P/E/G ratio of 157.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.