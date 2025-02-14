State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invesco were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,196,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,289,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,622 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 481,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 444,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.